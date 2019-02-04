Harmonic -13% as guidance comes up short

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) has fallen 13% in late trading after its Q4 results, where it beat EPS expectations but provided light guidance for the current quarter's revenues.

Strong growth in Cable Access revenues added to steady progress in its core Video segment. And gross margin rose to 54.5% from 50.1%.

Non-GAAP operating income rose to $12.7M from $1.6M; net income jumped to $0.11/share from break-even a year ago.

CableOS deployments rose 11% sequentially to pass 535,000 served modems, and more than 37,000 OTT channels have been deployed globally.

Revenue breakout: Video, $89.5M (up 2%); Cable Access, $24.1M (up 79%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $80M-$90M (below consensus for $100.2M). Of that, $70M-$75M is from Video and $10M-$15M from Cable Access. It sees gross margin at 52.5-54.5%, and EPS of -$0.11 to -$0.01 (trailing estimates for $0.05).

For the full year, it's guiding to revenue of $390M-$440M (below consensus for $450.1M). Of that, $290M-$310M is from Video and $100M-$130M from Cable Access. It also sees gross margin of 50-53.5%, and EPS of -$0.16 to $0.33 (vs. expectations for $0.23).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

