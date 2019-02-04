Control4 -8% on mixed Q4, downside guide
Feb. 04, 2019
- Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) plunges 8.2% on Q4 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue despite a 7% Y/Y revenue growth. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $61M to $63M (consensus: $63.93M) and EPS from $0.08 to $0.11 (consensus: $0.21).
- FY19 guidance has in-line revenue of $295M to $301M (consensus: $300.45M) with downside EPS from $1.18 to $1.25 (consensus: $1.53).
- Acquisition: Control4 announces acquiring smart home remote company NEEO for undisclosed terms.
- Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.
- Press release.
