Versum Materials -7% after Q1 miss, reduced full-year guidance

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) -6.9% after-hours as it reports lighter than expected FQ1 earnings and reduces FY 2019 EBITDA and revenue guidance.

VSM now forecasts FY 2019 revenues of $1.38B-$1.43B vs. previous guidance of $1.425B-$1.475B and in-line with $1.42B analyst consensus, and sees full-year EBITDA of $465M-$485M from $475M-$495M previously.

VSM says the industry outlook for H1 of the calendar year has weakened but "we continue to support our Process of Record ramps, execute our Delivery Systems projects and advance our unique growth accelerators," and the company says it "will deliver another solid performance this year."