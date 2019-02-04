AvalonBay 2019 core FFO guidance midpoint trails estimate

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issues 2019 projected core FFO per share range with a midpoint of $9.30, trailing the consensus estimate of $9.37; AvalonBay gives a range of $9.05-$9.55.
AvalonBay -0.2% in after-hours trading.
Q4 core FFO of $2.31 matches consensus and rose from $2.25 a year ago.
Q4 total revenue of $578.5M compares with consensus estimate of $576.6M
Q4 net operating income for established communities rose 2.7%; rental revenue for established communities increased 2.7% with economic occupancy remaining consistent at 96.1%.
Conference call on Feb. 5 at 11:00 AM ET.
Previously: AvalonBay Communities FFO in-line (Feb. 4)
