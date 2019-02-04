Canopy Growth ups stake in Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF), a cannabis industry investment vehicle aimed at identifying potential business deals/partners for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), announces that it has inked a "bought deal" offering of 11.5M subordinated shares at C$4.80 per share with underwriters CIBC Capital Markets and Eight Capital. They will also have the option to purchase up to an additional 1.725M shares.

Concurrently, CGC will buy at least 6.25M of the subordinated shares at the issue price in a private transaction that will increase its ownership stake to 27.3% from 26.5%.