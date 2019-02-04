Quantenna -4.2% amid light guidance for Q1

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) is 4.2% lower after hours following a Q4 report where revenue jumped more than 50% but revenue guidance came in on the light side for the current quarter.

Gross profit rose 47% to $31.3M; gross margin dropped 160 basis points to 50%.

And while GAAP net income fell to $1.42M from $32.3M, non-GAAP net income jumped to $7.6M from $455,000. Heavy disparities in stock-based compensation and income taxes accounted for much of the difference.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $56M-$59M (vs. consensus for $59.5M), non-GAAP gross margin of 50.5% plus or minus 50 bps, and EPS of $0.13-$0.15 (in line with consensus for $0.14%).

Earnings call slides

Previously: Quantenna Communications EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Feb. 04 2019)

Press release