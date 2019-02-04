Roku pares heavy gains as Comcast disputes BestAppleTV story

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) gave up much of its double-digit gains for the day in the closing minutes, as Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) acted to knock down a story credited with Roku's boost.

Roku closed up 4.9% after rising as much as 12.1% today after a BestAppleTV report that Comcast had decided against building a stand-alone tvOS app to stream its cable systems, instead seemingly preferring to rely on a Sky solution that uses Roku infrastructure.

A short bit ago, Comcast released a statement citing "numerous inaccuracies" in BestAppleTV's report.

That story "wrongly conflates individual business dealings and relationships from Sky, NBCUniversal and Comcast Cable."

Comcast is "deeply invested" in develping its Xfinity X1 platform, and while more than two-thirds of Xfinity TV customers have X1, "we also provide our customers choice and flexibility in accessing their video subscription on their owned devices."

And customers can access their subscription "via the Xfinity Stream app on iOS and Android mobile devices, and on computers and laptops via the Xfinity Stream web portal. Customers can also access their subscription on the TV via the Xfinity Stream app for Roku devices and Samsung smart TVs (and soon LG and Sony smart TVs as well), or use their Xfinity credentials to authenticate more than 130 networks across more than 20 devices including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Xbox One, among others, or via CableCARD devices like TiVo."

Comcast says it's actively in talks with other device manufacturers to distribute Xfinity Stream.