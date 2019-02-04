Provident Financial exits mortgage banking
Feb. 04, 2019
- Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) will discontinue its mortgage banking segment.
- Sees incurring one-time costs of about $3.6M-$4.0M during remainder of FY2019.
- Sees headcount decreasing by about 122 full-time equivalent employees by about June 30, 2019.
- Among its considerations, was the significant decline in loan origination volume.
- Expects fully phased-in impact of exiting mortgage banking business in FY2020 to be an increase of $1.2M per quarter to pretax income in comparison to Q2 FY2019.
- Provident plans to continue to originate single-family mortgage loans for retention on its balance sheet within its market area and other locations in California.
