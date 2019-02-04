Advanced Energy Industries slips ~6% (post market) after Q4 earnings miss
Feb. 04, 2019
- Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) slides 6.23% post market as the company reports lower than expected Q4 earnings and sales; sales declined ~14% to $154M;
- Overall gross margin is down ~600bps to 49%; operating margin declines from 32.4% to 13%.
- Operating cash flow from continuing operations stood at $32.9M
- AEIS provides lower than consensus estimates for Q1, with sales of $138M-$148M vs. ~$155M as consensus; anticipates adj. EPS of $0.40-0.55, as compared to consensus of $0.73
