Advanced Energy Industries slips ~6% (post market) after Q4 earnings miss

Feb. 04, 2019 5:11 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)AEISBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) slides 6.23% post market as the company reports lower than expected Q4 earnings and sales; sales declined ~14% to $154M;
  • Overall gross margin is down ~600bps to 49%; operating margin declines from 32.4% to 13%.
  • Operating cash flow from continuing operations stood at $32.9M
  • AEIS provides lower than consensus estimates for Q1, with sales of $138M-$148M vs. ~$155M as consensus; anticipates adj. EPS of $0.40-0.55, as compared to consensus of $0.73
  • Previously: Advanced Energy misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Feb. 4)
