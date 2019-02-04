Boeing shares bull to another record, bucking China slowdown concerns

Boeing (NYSE:BA) rose another 2.5% in today's trade to close at an all-time high a few days after the company reported strong Q4 results and inspired shareholder confidence in the company’s prospects in China’s aviation market.

Boeing churned out 806 planes to break its production record last year but expects to shatter that record by making at least 895 next year; "It appears things are just heating up," says Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu.

China’s broader economy may be slowing but its aviation market is booming, and the International Air Transport Association forecasts China will overtake the U.S. as the world’s biggest market in terms of traffic to, from and within the country in the middle of the next decade.