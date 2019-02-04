Beazer Homes -3.3% amid disappointing Q1 revenue

Feb. 04, 2019 5:25 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)BZHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) falls 3.3% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q1 revenue for $402.0M misses consensus estimate by $4.6M and the quarter's cancellation rate of 19.8% increased from 18.9% a year earlier.
  • Q1 homebuilding gross margin was 15.1%, down 130 basis points; excluding impairments, abandonments, and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 19.7%, down 120 bps.
  • Q1 EPS of 23 cents exceeds average analyst estimate of 14 cents.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $26.8M, down 5.5%.
  • Dollar value of backlog of $593.1M, down  16%.
  • Previously: Beazer Homes beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (Feb. 4)
