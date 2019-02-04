Legg Mason -1.9%; sees new platform costs of $130M-$150M
Feb. 04, 2019 5:47 PM ETLegg Mason, Inc. (LM)LMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) slumps 1.9% in after-hours trading after announcing that implementing a new global platform will result in costs of about $130M-$150M; expects annual expense savings of $90M-$110M.
- Fiscal Q3 EPS excluding notable items of 73 cents beats consensus estimate by 6 cents.
- Q3 net loss of $2.55 per share includes $3.11 of non-cash intangible asset impairment charges related to commingled fund management contracts at EnTrustPermal and RARE Infrastructure; net discrete expenses and other tax items of 12 cents; and global operating platform implementation costs of 5 cents.
- Assets under management of $727.2B at Dec. 31, 2018 compares with $755.4B at Sept. 30, 2018, resulting from $30.0B in market decline, $8.5B in long-term outflows, and $0.2B in realizations, partly offset by liquidity inflows of $10.5B.
