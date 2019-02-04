Former FCC commissioner advising T-Mobile on Sprint deal

Feb. 04, 2019 6:01 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUS, SBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Recently exited FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn is working as a paid adviser to T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) for its push toward a $26B merger with Sprint (NYSE:S).
  • Clyburn, a Democrat, has been seen as an ally to public interest groups who oppose the tie-up, and she opposed AT&T's 2011 bid for T-Mobile as against the public interest.
  • She argues this time that the combination will accelerate building a nationwide 5G network and help bridge the digital divide.
  • The two companies have shown a commitment for low-income and minority communities and will continue to do so after the merger, she says.
  • She won't register as a lobbyist nor appear at the FCC in her role. Former Republican commissioner Rob McDowell is also advising T-Mobile.
