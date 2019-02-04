Ecolab to spin off upstream energy business
Feb. 04, 2019 Ecolab Inc. (ECL)
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) says it plans to spin off its upstream energy business, consisting of its Oil Field Chemicals production business and WellChem drilling and well completion chemistry business, as a stand-alone public company by mid-2020.
- Upon completion of the spinoff, ECL says the upstream business, with ~$2.4B in sales during 2018, will be a market-leading pure-play global provider of oil and gas production, drilling, and completion product and service solutions.
- Also, ECL says it expects adjusted Q4 EPS to rise 12% Y/Y to $1.54 and forecasts FY 2019 adjusted EPS growth of 10%-14% to $5.80-$6.00.