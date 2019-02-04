Alexandria Real Estate Q4 revenue beats; same-property cash NOI +7.6%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $1.68 matches the average analyst estimate while revenue of $340.5M beats the estimate of $261.9M.
ARE +0.8% in after-hours trading.
Q4 same-property net operating income growth (cash basis) of 7.6% Y/Y.
Q4 rental rate increases (cash basis) of 11.4%.
Occupancy of operating properties in North America 97.3% at quarter-end.
Reaffirms its 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $6.85-$7.05.
Conference call on Feb. 5 at 3:00 PM ET.
