U.S. Steel to restart No. 1 Electric-Weld Pipe Mill at Lone Star operations

  • U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will restart the No. 1 Electric-Weld Pipe Mill at Lone Star Tubular Operations in Lone Star, Tex., and expects to hire 140 new employees.
  • The No. 1 Mill was permanently idled in 2016 due to challenging market conditions for tubular products created by fluctuating oil prices, reduced rig counts and high levels of unfairly traded imports.
  • The company says the restart process for Lone Star No. 1 Mill, which has a capacity of ~400K tons/year, will begin immediately and be completed in early Q3.
