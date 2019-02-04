U.S. Steel to restart No. 1 Electric-Weld Pipe Mill at Lone Star operations
Feb. 04, 2019 6:22 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)XBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will restart the No. 1 Electric-Weld Pipe Mill at Lone Star Tubular Operations in Lone Star, Tex., and expects to hire 140 new employees.
- The No. 1 Mill was permanently idled in 2016 due to challenging market conditions for tubular products created by fluctuating oil prices, reduced rig counts and high levels of unfairly traded imports.
- The company says the restart process for Lone Star No. 1 Mill, which has a capacity of ~400K tons/year, will begin immediately and be completed in early Q3.