T-Mobile: Prices won't go up under Sprint merger

Feb. 04, 2019 6:30 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUS, SBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) chief John Legere has promised the FCC that prices won't go up under a merger with Sprint (NYSE:S), pledging that the "new T-Mobile" would offer the same or better rate plans for three years after the tie-up becomes official.
  • “We are the Un-carrier. If we broke faith by raising rates and cutting back benefits, we would lose our loyal customers and destroy the future of our brand,” Legere says in his letter.
  • Those plans would still pass through some cost increases via taxes, fees and surcharges as well as third-party services, all of which T-Mobile says are not within its control.
  • After hours: TMUS +0.9%; S +0.2%.
