Super Bowl ratings decline again, to lowest viewership in 10 years
Feb. 04, 2019 6:49 PM ET By: Jason Aycock
- Ratings for the Super Bowl can never exactly be described as "low," but an unexciting matchup this year (the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever) brought the lowest viewership since 2009.
- The game averaged 100.7M viewers across several channels/outlets, CBS says. The last time CBS showed the game, in 2016, it averaged nearly 112M viewers on TV.
- The linear number on the CBS network fell to 98.2M viewers, the first time that number dropped below 100M since 2009 as well. It was down about 5M viewers from last year.
- Departing from the average viewership number, CBS says it reached 149M who watched the game "in all-or-part."
- Streaming figures were up about 31%, with about 2.6M people live-streaming the game through a number of vectors.