Boeing aims to speed 737 jet production in early June - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is pushing to speed up assembly of its 737 jetliner the first week in June, as it tries to keep up with soaring global demand and rival Airbus, Reuters reports.

Boeing aims to reach the new rate of 57 single-aisle jets per month starting on June 3, up from the current rate of 52, according to the report.

The extra five planes per month would prove a key to Boeing’s bid to raise profit margins on its top-selling jetliner, which can carry a list price of as much as $130M and are the company’s largest source of profit.

The goal is contingent on Boeing overcoming persistent supplier delays on engines and other issues that have slowed production of the 737 at varying degrees since last summer, though the company has said it is making progress.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), which makes ~70% of the 737’s structure, said on Friday it has been conducting practice runs to support the higher rate of 57 planes per month.