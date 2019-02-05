NY Post: Starboard deal may presage new Papa John's sale try

The deal that Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) made with Starboard Value -- which put Starboard boss Jeff Smith in the chairman's seat, and lifted shares 9% on Monday -- also suggests that the company may be looking to restart a process to sell itself, the New York Post says.

That's in large part because the investment gets Starboard new convertible preferred stock that shrinks the stake of founder John Schnatter to about 26% from a previous 31.1%, a move that would increase odds of a successful sale, a source tells the paper.

Private-equity suitors were hesitant about bidding for the company with Schnatter's stake sitting at the 31.1%, according to the report.

Schnatter -- who's considering legal options after his $250M counteroffer was rejected by the company -- could try to buy more stock to boost his position, but faces a poison pill implemented last year and set to expire in July.