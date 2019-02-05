Australian dollar and banks rise after rate decision, report
Feb. 05, 2019 1:04 AM ETCommonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)CMWAY, NABZY, ANZBY, WBK, FXA, CROC, DAUD, NAUBF, WEBNFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The Australian dollar rose after a decision by the country's central bank to keep rates at record lows in its first meeting of 2019, though the bank came off less dovish than expected.
- The Aussie was in negative territory for much of the session after weak retail sales, but is up 0.5% to $0.7265 in the wake of the decision.
- "It will be hard for the Australian dollar to close above $0.7300 given the stubbornness of rates markets still pricing in considerable chance of RBA easing this year, premised on the RBA simply being too optimistic,” says currency strategist Sean Callow.
- Meanwhile, Australian banking shares jumped after a report on financial misconduct came up with dozens of rule changes but largely left the industry's "Big Four" with little threat to their market power.
- In Sydney, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY) was up 4.7%, National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY) rose 3.9%, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY) was up 6.5%, and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) gained 7.4%.
- ETFs: FXA, CROC, DAUD, UAUD