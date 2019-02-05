Australian dollar and banks rise after rate decision, report

  • The Australian dollar rose after a decision by the country's central bank to keep rates at record lows in its first meeting of 2019, though the bank came off less dovish than expected.
  • The Aussie was in negative territory for much of the session after weak retail sales, but is up 0.5% to $0.7265 in the wake of the decision.
  • "It will be hard for the Australian dollar to close above $0.7300 given the stubbornness of rates markets still pricing in considerable chance of RBA easing this year, premised on the RBA simply being too optimistic,” says currency strategist Sean Callow.
  • Meanwhile, Australian banking shares jumped after a report on financial misconduct came up with dozens of rule changes but largely left the industry's "Big Four" with little threat to their market power.
  • In Sydney, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY) was up 4.7%, National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY) rose 3.9%, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY) was up 6.5%, and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) gained 7.4%.
  • ETFs: FXA, CROC, DAUD, UAUD
