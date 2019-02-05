SoftBank Corp (OTCPK:SOBKY) -- the mobile phone unit spun off from SoftBank Group in a blockbuster IPO -- posted a 24% gain in Q3 operating profit in its first report as a public company.

That profit was ¥191.6B (about $1.74B) vs. a prior-year ¥155.1B.

It's reiterating a forecast for operating profit to gain 10% to ¥700B for the full year, ending in March, above consensus for ¥691B.

The results are notable for its parent, since majority shareholder SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) relies on the telecom cash to fund investments.

SoftBank Corp has faced a turbulent debut with shares dropping 15% from their IPO price amid outages, regulatory pressure and competitive heat from NTT DoCoMo (OTCPK:DCMYY) and upcoming market entrant Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY).