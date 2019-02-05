Puerto Rico $18B bond restructuring deal gets court approval

Feb. 05, 2019 3:56 AM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI), AMBC, AGOMBI, AMBC, AGOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Puerto Rico's restructuring deal that wipes out a third of its $18B in sales-tax bond debt received court approval Monday, making headway in fixing its broken finances, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The write-downs on the revenue bonds known as Cofinas will save the island's government $17B in interest and principal payments in the coming decades.
  • Creditors holding over $14.5B in Cofina debt supported the deal. The settlement is tied to a negotiated split of the sales taxes pledged to Cofina that releases 46% of the money back to the island's government, giving it an average of $456M a year that otherwise would have been set aside for bondholders.
  • Related tickers: MBI, AMBC, AGO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.