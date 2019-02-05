Puerto Rico $18B bond restructuring deal gets court approval
Feb. 05, 2019 3:56 AM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI), AMBC, AGOMBI, AMBC, AGOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Puerto Rico's restructuring deal that wipes out a third of its $18B in sales-tax bond debt received court approval Monday, making headway in fixing its broken finances, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The write-downs on the revenue bonds known as Cofinas will save the island's government $17B in interest and principal payments in the coming decades.
- Creditors holding over $14.5B in Cofina debt supported the deal. The settlement is tied to a negotiated split of the sales taxes pledged to Cofina that releases 46% of the money back to the island's government, giving it an average of $456M a year that otherwise would have been set aside for bondholders.
