JPMorgan said to be mulling Venezuela's status in bond indexes: Bloomberg

  • Venezuela government debt may be taken out of JPMorgan's flagship emerging-market bond indexes after U.S. sanctions effectively wiped out trading of the securities, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Removing the notes from the indexes could force some of the largest holders of Venezuelan bonds, including Fidelity Management, Allianz SE and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to offload debt based on their mandates to track benchmark indexes.
  • With trading on both sovereign and state-controlled Petroleos de Venezuela now essentially stopped, it's not clear who would buy the securities if the asset managers are forced to sell.
