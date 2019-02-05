JPMorgan said to be mulling Venezuela's status in bond indexes: Bloomberg
- Venezuela government debt may be taken out of JPMorgan's flagship emerging-market bond indexes after U.S. sanctions effectively wiped out trading of the securities, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Removing the notes from the indexes could force some of the largest holders of Venezuelan bonds, including Fidelity Management, Allianz SE and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to offload debt based on their mandates to track benchmark indexes.
- With trading on both sovereign and state-controlled Petroleos de Venezuela now essentially stopped, it's not clear who would buy the securities if the asset managers are forced to sell.
