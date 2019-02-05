Eurozone business barely grows in January, according to PMI reading

  • Eurozone businesses started 2019 with their weakest growth rate since mid-2013 as a slowdown that started in manufacturing spread to services, with demand weakening for the first time in more than four years.
  • IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Final Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of overall economic health, slipped to 51.0 from 51.1 in December, its lowest point since July 2013. A reading of over 50 indicates growth, while less than 50 indicates contraction.
  • IHS Market chief business economist Chris Williamson says the PMI points to Q1 economic growth of 0.1%, much slower than the 0.4% projected in a Reuters poll last month.
