Europe stocks rise, U.S. futures point to a green open

Stoxx Europe 600 Index, up for the sixth straight day, rises 0.7% and FTSE 100 Index gains 0.9% after BP's Q4 earnings beat.

U.S. stock average futures continue to hold steady ahead of another crop of Q4 earnings, including Archers Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) before the open and Disney (NYSE:DIS), Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Ashland (NYSE:ASH) set for after the close.

S&P futures ( +0.1% ) and Nasdaq futures ( +0.1% ) point to a weak opening on the upside, while Dow futures, up 0.2% , are slightly stronger.

Most Asian markets are closed for the Lunar New Year Holiday. Australia's ASX 200 rises 2%.