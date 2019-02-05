Micron prices $1.8B of senior notes in 3 tranches

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to sell $600M of its 4.640% Senior Notes due 2024, $500M of its 4.975% Senior Notes due 2026 and $700M of its 5.327% Senior Notes due 2029.

Interest on each series of notes will be payable semi-annually on February 6 and August 6 of each year, commencing on August 6, 2019.

The offering is expected to settle on February 6.

Net proceeds of the offering of notes will be ~$1,789M.

Micron will use the net proceeds primarily to extinguish obligations for the 2043 convertible notes and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

