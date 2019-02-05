Aftermaster signs manufacturing agreement with Advantego

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB:ADGO) to manufacture Aftermaster’s (OTCQB:AFTM) consumer and professional hardware products through subsidiaries of Sichuan Jiuzhou Electric Group Co., Ltd.

“This agreement is an important milestone for Aftermaster. Significantly reducing our manufacturing costs and increasing our production capacity so dramatically will have a substantial impact on our cost of revenue, our sales, and our bottom line,” stated Aftermaster President and CEO, Larry Ryckman.

Aftermaster has issued an initial purchase order for 25,000 Aftermaster Pro units and 25,000 HearClearTV units to fulfill backlogged and pending orders.