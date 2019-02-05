CareTrust REIT bolsters WLC master lease with Illinois campus

Feb. 05, 2019 6:44 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)CTREBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) acquired a skilled nursing and supportive living campus in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, 
  • The campus includes 90 licensed skilled nursing beds and 38 licensed supportive living facility beds.
  • The acquisition was a “tack-on” to its existing seven-property master lease with Harrisburg, Illinois-based WLC Firm, LLC, which will replace the outgoing operator.
  • The total investment for the facility was approximately $9M, inclusive of transaction costs.
  • The initial annual cash rent from the Oakview asset will be approximately $853,000. As part of the transaction, CareTrust and WLC entered into an amended and restated master lease as of February 1, 2019, with CPI-based annual rent escalators and a 15-year term plus two five-year renewal options.
  • The acquisition was funded using cash on hand.
  • Source: Press Release
