Haemonetics Q3 top line up 6%

Haemonetics (HAE) Q3 results: Revenues: $247.4M (+5.7%); Plasma: $131.8M (+16.5%); Blood Center: $67.2M (-9.4%); Hospital: $48.4M (+3.6%).

Net Income: $18.3M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $33.4M (-0.6%); EPS: $0.35; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.63 (+1.6%); CF Ops: $138.6M (-14.8%).

Fiscal 2019 Guidance: Total Revenue Growth: 6 - 8%; GAAP EPS: $0.85 - 0.95; non-GAAP EPS: $2.25 - 2.35; CF Ops: $160M - 185M.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $0.59 and $250.12M, respectively.

