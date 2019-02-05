Sanofi's isatuximab successful in late-stage multiple myeloma study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ICARIA-MM, evaluating Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) isatuximab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).
Specifically, patients treated with isatuximab, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, combined with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and low-dose dexamethasone, experienced a statistically significant improvement in PFS compared to standard-of-care pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone alone.
The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
Marketing applications will be filed later this year.
Shares are down 1% premarket on light volume.
