Sanofi's isatuximab successful in late-stage multiple myeloma study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ICARIA-MM, evaluating Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) isatuximab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

Specifically, patients treated with isatuximab, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, combined with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and low-dose dexamethasone, experienced a statistically significant improvement in PFS compared to standard-of-care pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone alone.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Marketing applications will be filed later this year.