National Health Investors buys Vero Beach community for $38M

  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) buys the Isles of Vero Beach, a senior living community in Florida, for $38M from an affiliate of Holiday Retirement.
  • The community will be leased back to an a affiliate of Holiday for $2.6M annually.
  • The annual lease escalator beginning Nov. 1, 2010 is variable between 2% and 3% of current rent based on annual revenue growth in the Holiday portfolio consisting of 26 senior living communities.
  • Previously: National Health Investors finances $25.4M Wisconsin project (Dec. 10, 2018)
