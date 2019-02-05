National Health Investors buys Vero Beach community for $38M
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) buys the Isles of Vero Beach, a senior living community in Florida, for $38M from an affiliate of Holiday Retirement.
- The community will be leased back to an a affiliate of Holiday for $2.6M annually.
- The annual lease escalator beginning Nov. 1, 2010 is variable between 2% and 3% of current rent based on annual revenue growth in the Holiday portfolio consisting of 26 senior living communities.
