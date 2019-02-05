Sally Beauty Holdings backs prior guidance
Feb. 05, 2019 6:57 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SBHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) reports same-store sales increased 0.3% in FQ1. Global e-commerce sales were up 34.4% Y/Y.
- Gross margin was down 30 bps to 48.6% of sales during the quarter, with increases in the North American business of Sally Beauty Supply offset by challenges in Europe and within Beauty Systems Group.
- The company maintains prior guidance for flat full-year comparable sales growth. Full-year adjusted operating earnings and operating margin are expected to decline slightly. In FQ2, Sally Beauty expects to fully deploy its updated e-commerce and mobile app commerce capabilities for Sally Beauty Supply, in partnership with IBM and Blue Wolf.
- Shares of SBH are down 0.94% in premarket trading to $18.00.