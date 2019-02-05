Aramark Holdings beats Q1 estimates

Aramark Holdings (NYSE:ARMK) reports sales growth of 10.7% in Q1, on a constant-currency basis.

Legacy Business Sales rose +4% to $4.06B.

Revenue break-up: FSS United States : $2.66B (flat); FSS International: $953M (+4%); Uniform & Career Apparel: $652M (+62%).

Operating income margin rate up 330 bps to 8.8%

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 60 bps to 6.9%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.6M shares for $50M.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted EPS: $2.30 to $2.40; Free cash flow: $500M.

Previously: Aramark beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)