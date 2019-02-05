AstraZeneca's MEDI8897 nabs accelerated review status in U.S. and Europe

Feb. 05, 2019 7:05 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), SNY, BIOVFAZN, SNY, BIOVFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The FDA designates AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) MEDI8897, an extended half-life respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F monoclonal antibody, a Breakthrough Therapy for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infection caused by RSV.
  • Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.
  • The candidate also has PRIME status in Europe which has similar benefits as Breakthrough Therapy.
  • AZN is co-developing MEDI8897 with Sanofi Pasteur (NASDAQ:SNY). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:BIOVF) has the right to participate in payments that may be received from U.S. profits/losses.
