Energizer Holdings posts solid results, guidance

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) expects full-year organic sales to be up a low single-digit rate. Total sales are seen moving up at a low single-digit rate after being negatively impacted 1.5%-2% based on "unfavorable movements in foreign currency excluding Argentina. Full-year EPS of $3.45 to $3.55 vs. $3.40 consensus and $3.40 to $3.50 prior guidance range is anticipated. The company also guides for full-year capital expenditures of $30M to $35M.

During FQ1, Energizer posted organic sales growth of 1.7% and gross margin fell 30 bps to 48.2% of sales. EBITDA was $160.4M to land squarely in the middle of the guidance range of $157M to $163M.

"During January, we closed on both of our acquisitions: Spectrum's battery and portable lighting business and the auto care business. We are very excited about the strategic, operational and financial opportunities of both of these businesses," notes Energizer CEO Alan Hoskins.

