Church & Dwight -3% on soft full-year profit guidance
Feb. 05, 2019 7:14 AM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)CHDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic revenue increased 4.3% in Q4. Total sales of $1.07B matched expectations.
- The company says it saw volume growth of 3.7% during the quarter andand positive product mix and pricing of 0.6%.
- Looking ahead, Church & Dwight expects Q1 organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 4.0% and Q1 EPS of $0.66 vs. $0.66 consensus. Full-year EPS of $2.43 to $2.47 is anticipated vs. $2.48 consensus.
- CEO Outlook: "Compelling new product launches and investments will drive 2019 organic sales growth of approximately 3.5%. Price increases announced on approximately 30% of the portfolio contribute to gross margin expansion in 2019. These pricing actions did not hit retailer shelves until late Q4 and had minimal impact on Q4 results. Additional pricing actions are currently being discussed with retailers. The investments in our International business continue to pay off, particularly export and our Asia Pacific partnerships. We are entering 2019 with momentum."
- Shares of CHD are down 2.88% in premarket action to $63.49.
