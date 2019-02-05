Lilly's baricitinib successful in late-stage dermatitis studies

Feb. 05, 2019 7:17 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Two Phase 3 clinical trials, BREEZE-AD1 and BREEZE-AD2, evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) baricitinib in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) met the primary endpoints.
  • Both studies demonstrated that statistically significant proportions of patients in the treatment groups achieved at least two-point improvements and clear or almost clear skin as measured by a scale called IGA.
  • The results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences and for publication.
  • The company says these two trials are part of five studies that will support global marketing applications. Additional data should be available later this year.
  • Baricitinib, a JAK enzyme inhibitor, was approved in the U.S. for rheumatoid arthritis in June 2018. It is marketed under the brand name Olumiant.
