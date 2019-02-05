Centene Q4 top line up 29%

Centene (CNC) Q4 results: Revenues: $16,559M (+29.3%); Premium and service revenues: $15,649M (+35.0%); Premium tax and health insurer fee: $910M (-25.0%).

Net Income: $241M (+4.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $290M (+67.6%); EPS: $1.15 (-11.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.38 (+42.3%); CF Ops: $1,234M (-17.1%).

2019 Guidance: Total Revenues: $70.3B - 71.1B; EPS: $3.65 - 3.83; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.11 - 4.31; Health benefits ratio: 86.5 - 87.0%.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $1.32 and $16.4B, respectively.

