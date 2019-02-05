Lazard's Q4 profits from strong financial advisory performance

Feb. 05, 2019 7:19 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)LAZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Q4 net revenue rose 10% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y as financial advisory revenue more than offset a decline in asset management revenue.
  • Q4 total revenue of $704.3M beats the consensus estimate by $35.3M.
  1. Financial advisory revenue of $398.6M jumped 31% from Q3 and increased 19% from Q4 2017; among notable M&A deals in the quarter were Aetna's sale to CVS, Express Scripts' sale to Cigna and Thomson Reuters' sale of a 55% stake in its Financial & Risk Business to Blackstone.
  2. Asset management revenue of $280.8M fell 7% from Q3 and declined 17% from the year-ago period.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of 94 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 92 cents; compares with 86 cents in Q3 and $1.12 a year ago.
  • Q4 adjusted compensation to operating revenue ratio declined to 52.8% from 55.8% in Q3 and 53.8% in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 operating margin of 26.4% compares with 26.1% in Q3 and 27.7% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total assets under management were $214.7B at Dec. 31, 2018, down 11% from $240.1B at Sept. 30, 2018, due to $3.17B of net outflows and $22.2B in market and forex depreciation.
  • Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
