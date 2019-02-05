Akoustis Tech +9% on improved liquidity
- Akoustis Tech (NASDAQ:AKTS) gains 9.4% premarket after Q2 results that met on EPS but missed on revenue with a 27% Y/Y decline. The share gains are likely due to the reported liquidity improvement.
- Key quote: "At December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $42.1 million and working capital of $40.8 million. The Company has historically incurred recurring operating losses, and has experienced net cash used in operating activities of $8.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 which raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the issuance date. However, as of January 28, 2019, the Company had $40.7 million of cash and cash equivalents which alleviated any substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern."
- Analyst action: Northland Securities downgrades Akoustis from Outperform to Market Perform.
- 10-Q filing.
