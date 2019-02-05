Morgan Stanley lowers estimates on Tesla
Feb. 05, 2019 7:24 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor130 Comments
- Morgan Stanley cuts some key estimates on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after factoring in the company's earnings report and guidance update.
- Analyst Adam Jonas and team expect Tesla to churn out unit volume of 380K (-8% from prior estimate) and report full-year revenue of $28B vs. $30B prior. MS forecasts Tesla to report a slight GAAP net loss in Q1 followed by small GAAP profits in Q2 and Q3 and then a small loss in Q4. The forecast for FY19 free cash flow is bumped up to -$246M from -$809M due to a materially lower forecast for capex.
- The firm now sees an equity capital raise out of Tesla in Q3 and sets its long-term auto gross margin forecast at 25.7%.
- Adding it all up, Morgan Stanley keeps an Equal-weight rating on Tesla and drop its price target to $283.
- Shares of Tesla are up 0.14% in premarket trading to $313.32.