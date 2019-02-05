Morgan Stanley lowers estimates on Tesla

Feb. 05, 2019 7:24 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor130 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley cuts some key estimates on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after factoring in the company's earnings report and guidance update.
  • Analyst Adam Jonas and team expect Tesla to churn out unit volume of 380K (-8% from prior estimate) and report full-year revenue of $28B vs. $30B prior. MS forecasts Tesla to report a slight GAAP net loss in Q1 followed by small GAAP profits in Q2 and Q3 and then a small loss in Q4. The forecast for FY19 free cash flow is bumped up to -$246M from -$809M due to a materially lower forecast for capex.
  • The firm now sees an equity capital raise out of Tesla in Q3 and sets its long-term auto gross margin forecast at 25.7%.
  • Adding it all up, Morgan Stanley keeps an Equal-weight rating on Tesla and drop its price target to $283.
  • Shares of Tesla are up 0.14% in premarket trading to $313.32.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.