Estee Lauder +10% on earnings beat

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) reports net sales rose 11% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Revenue by geography: The Americas: $1.22B (-7%); EMEA: $1.77B (+13%); Asia/Pacific: $1.02B (+17%).

Revenue by segment: Skin Care: $1.73B (+16%); Makeup: $1.56B (+3%); Fragrance: $5372M (-5%); Hair Care: $154M (+7%); Other: $22M (-15%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 250 bps to 77.4%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 20 bps to 21.1%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +5% to 6% (+8% to +9%, on a constant currency basis); Tax rate: ~22%; Diluted EPS: $4.55 to $4.67; Adjusted EPS: $4.92 to $5.

EL +10.16% premarket.

