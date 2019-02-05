Lumentum -5% on EPS miss
Feb. 05, 2019 7:42 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)LITEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) drops 5.3% after Q2 results miss EPS estimates by $0.02 with a reported $1.15 and revenue beat estimates despite an 8% Y/Y drop to $373.7M. Note that Q2 is the first report since the Oclaro acquisition closed in December.
- In-line Q3 guidance has revenue from $420M to $440M (consensus: $421M) and EPS of $1.15 (consensus: $1.17).
- Revenue breakdown: Optical Communications, $325.4M (-10% Y/Y); Lasers, $48.3M (+9% Y/Y).
- Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.
- Press release.
- Previously: Lumentum misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)