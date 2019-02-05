Lumentum -5% on EPS miss

Feb. 05, 2019 7:42 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)LITEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) drops 5.3% after Q2 results miss EPS estimates by $0.02 with a reported $1.15 and revenue beat estimates despite an 8% Y/Y drop to $373.7M. Note that Q2 is the first report since the Oclaro acquisition closed in December.
  • In-line Q3 guidance has revenue from $420M to $440M (consensus: $421M) and EPS of $1.15 (consensus: $1.17).
  • Revenue breakdown: Optical Communications, $325.4M (-10% Y/Y); Lasers, $48.3M (+9% Y/Y).
  • Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.
  • Press release.
  • Previously: Lumentum misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.