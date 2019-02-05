Weather seen working in favor of Vail Resorts

KeyBanc Capital Markets says the upcoming snow storms forecast for the western part of the U.S. could boost traffic for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) into the key President's Day weekend.

The ski resort operator is already running at a 100% terrain open level for the best availability it has seen since the 2005-2006 skis season.

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress thinks Vail won't see a share price bounce off the traffic bounce until the company updates guidance alongside earnings on March 2.

Shares of Vail are down 7.6% YTD.