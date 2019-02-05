BP +4% as Q4, FY 2018 profit surges, production booms

  • BP +3.7% pre-market after Q4 earnings easily topped analyst expectations amid a strong operating performance across all its business segments.
  • BP says its Q4 replacement cost profit totaled $2.72B, vs. a replacement cost loss of $583M in the year-earlier quarter, with underlying replacement cost profit rising to $3.48B from $2.11B in Q4 2017.
  • For the full year, BP’s replacement-cost profit totaled $9.9B vs. $2.8 billion in 2017, and return on average capital employed was 11.2% last year, up from 5.8% in 2017.
  • Oil and gas production rose 8.2% Y/Y to 3.7M boe/day in 2018, its highest output since 2010, and the company says it expects production to increase in 2019 due to major projects.
  • BP says it divested $3.5B worth of assets during 2018 and plans to complete more than $10B worth of divestments over the next two years.
  • Gearing, the ratio between debt and BP’s market value, rose to 30.3% at the end of 2018 from 27.4% a year earlier, as CFO Brian Gilvary says cash outflows to pay for the Deepwater Horizon disaster has caused debt to reach its highest level in at least a decade.
  • Gilvary says BP is able to cut debt, buy back shares and fund capital expenditure with oil at $50/bbl, and sees crude remaining at $60-$65/bbl over the next year amid tightening supply.
  • BP also declared a Q4 dividend of $0.1025/share, in line with prior quarters after raising its dividend last July.
