Sell-siders defend Abiomed after FDA letter-stoked selloff

In a note, Jefferies' Raj Denhoy (Buy/$460) says yesterday's 6% selloff in Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) in reaction to a potential higher mortality rate in patients receiving the Impella RP heart pump in a post-market study is no big thing, adding that there may be a "minor hiccup" in sales of 1 - 2% related to the issue.

Piper's Matt O'Brien (Overweight/$480) concurs, saying the letter will have "minimal impact" given the nuances in the study, adding that ABMD says the matter relates to the use of the device outside of the protocols of previous studies (he does not cite the protocol of this study, though).

Source: Bloomberg