More on Pitney Bowes' Q4 results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reports revenue rose 4% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Equipment sales fell 10.9% to $113.39M.

Business services sales increased 11.9% to $443.58M.

Segment revenue: Commerce Services: $438M (+12%); Small & medium business solutions: $412M (-7%); Software Solutions: $97M (+17%).

Adjusted EBIT margin rate grew 120 bps to 13.8%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: +1 to +4% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: $1.05 to $1.20; Free cash flow: $225M to $275M.

PBI +0.74% premarket.

