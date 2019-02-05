More on Mueller Water Products Q1 results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) reported Q1 net sales increase of 8.1% Y/Y to $192.8M; and net loss of $21M, primarily due to the Walter Energy Accrual.

Sales by Segments: Infrastructure $172M (+7.4% Y/Y); and Technologies $20.8M (+14.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved slightly by 10 bps to 31.2%; operating margin declined by 336 bps to 8.3%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 120 bps to 9.9%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased by 20.4% Y/Y to $31.3M and margin expanded by 165 bps to 16.2%.

Infrastructure segments operating margin improved by 41 bps to 18%; Adj. operating margin improved by 40 bps to 17.6%; and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 66 bps to 23.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $9.9M, compared to $0.5M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $198.8M, as of December 31, 2018.

FY19 Outlook: Net sales growth between 8%-10%; adjusted EBITDA growth between 14%-17%; Depreciation and amortization $51M-$54M; SG&A expenses $35M-$37M; Net interest expense between $22M-$23M; adjusted annual effective income tax rate 25%-27%; and Capex $58M-$62M.

Previously: Mueller Water Products EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 4)