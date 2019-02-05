Box +4.8% on new Buy rating

Goldman Sachs starts Box (NYSE:BOX) at Buy with a $31 target, a 44% upside.

Box is expected to report earnings on February 27. Consensus estimates put revenue at $164.17M and EPS at $0.02.

Box shares are up 4.8% premarket to $22.60.

Update with details from the research note:

Goldman calls Box "one of the best-positioned vendors in cloud content management" and says the company is on track to reaccelerate bookings in FY19 and revenue the next year.

The firm says any headwinds in the first three quarters of FY19 will then abate heading into FY20.